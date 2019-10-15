Affordable Automotive in New Milford recently presented the Alzheimer’s Association with a check for $295. Funds were raised through Affordable Automotive’s Giving Back Program for the month of September. For every oil change in September, $5 was set aside for the Alzheimer’s Association. Above are, from left to right, Sue Noonan, Rose Koulouris of Affordable Automotive and Carolyn DeRocco of the Alzheimer’s Association.