Dozen Green Wave athletes to be inducted as Hall of Famers

Twelve athletes ranging from Sam Blackman, Class of 1956, to Emma Crowcroft, Class of 2009, have been chosen as the New Milford High School Athletic Hall of Fame’s 2019 class of inductees.

Joining Blackman and Crowcroft are John Bucinsley ’67, Betty Carter ’67, Laurie Center ’75, Donna Maruszak Roberts ’81, Margo Maytham Muttilainen ’83, Eric Muttilainen ’83, Jack Lavalette ’87, Tom Ferrell ‘06, Devon Dobson ’07 and Danielle Gasser ’08.

The inductees will be honored Nov. 2 at Fairview Farm Golf Course in Harwinton. Banquet ticket information will be announced in coming weeks in local media and on the Athletic Hall of Fame website at nmhsahof.org.

Full bios and plenty of photos of the 2019 inductees will soon be posted there.

Those wishing to join the Athletic Hall of Fame Club should visit nmhsahof.org.

The Class

of 2019

Sam Blackman

Sam Blackman, Class of 1956, was among the most versatile of Green Wave athletes, earning 13 varsity letters from five different sports.

During the autumn season, he teamed with top cross country runner Ed McKenzie to form a potent 1-2 punch for coach Russell Devin and achieve a Housatonic Valley Schoolmen’s League title and state prominence.

Come wintertime, Sam was a prolific scorer and twice all-HVSL for coach Joe Wiser’s basketball quintet, averaging 16.8 points per game as a junior and 20.2 as a senior, along the way raising the school record to 37 points in a game.

Sam found time for three seasons of indoor track & field, excelling as a runner at various distances and climaxing his efforts in the state meet as a senior with second place in the long jump.

During an era when it was permitted, Sam competed in the spring for both coach Devin’s track team and coach Wiser’s baseball team. He was the catcher on a diamond squad that played its way to the HVSL championship game and provided first places at various meets for the track team in the 100, 200, 400 and broad jump. His victory in the 440-yard run helped the Green Wave win the HVSL title at Canterbury School. Sam capped his high school career with fourth place in the state 440.

John Bucinsley

John Bucinsley, Class of 1967, was a dominant runner and four-time MVP for championship Green Wave cross country and track & field teams.

The best runner by mid-sophomore season on a potent harrier squad, John was the Green Wave’s leading runner right through his senior campaign, pacing such outstanding runners as Doug Goodwin, Tom Roberts and Peter Squires to the finish line in meet after meet.

As a senior, he set five straight course records as undefeated NMHS won the Western Connecticut Conference championship. He capped his cross country career with high finishes in the state class and state open races and competition in the New England meet.

