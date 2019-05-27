‘Drag Your Mother’s Brunch’ event set

A “Drag Your Mother’s Day Brunch” will be held June 2 at 12:30 p.m. at Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford.

The event, presented by KBJB Live Events, will feature KJ Johansen as mistress of ceremonies and drag queen Ivy Stalls, Belle Noche and Annie Manildoo.

The musical stylings of Heather & Tobias will open the show.

Nick Bukuvalas, a KBJB original artist, will be a special musical guest for the event at the 44 Upland Road center.

One individual from the audience will be selected to be taken back staged and transformed into a queen.

Interested individuals should sign up at the event.

Door prizes, raffles, food and drink will round out the festivities.

Tickets are $45.

Doors for brunch will open no earlier than 12:30 p.m. The show will start at 1 p.m.

The event is a fundraiser for Hunt Hill Farm.

For more information and tickets, visit www.thesiloct.eventbank.com.