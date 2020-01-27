Drag queen bingo to support youth program

KBJB Entertainment in New Milford will present drag queen bingo to benefit the Connecticut Youth Leadership Program in Danbury March 21.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. for the event to be held at the VFW, 5 Byron St., Danbury.

The show will feature Ivy Stalls, Bella Noche and Annie Manildoo.

KJ Johansen of KBJB Entertainment will serve as emcee.

A cash bar will be available. Guests may bring their own food and snacks.

Connecticut Youth Leadership Project's goal is to help youth with disabilities meet the challenges of the future, overcome obstacles and become leaders so that they can make a difference in their communities and for others with disabilities.

Tickets are $25 and include two bingo cards. Additional cards will be available for a fee.

For more information and RSVP, contact Stephanie Barksdale of CT-YLP 860-689-6868 or execdir@ctylp.org.