Search 
Fri Feb 1 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

°
High: °
Low: °
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, February 1 News
News

Dubreuil work to be shown in Boston

on

Diane Dubreuil of New Milford will be among more than 80 artists participating in the 2019 New England Watercolor Society Signature Members Show Feb. 6 through March 3 at the Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, Boston.

The opening reception and awards will be held Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Acclaimed artist Cindy Baron will be the exhibition judge.

Included in the exhibit schedule will be three Saturday gallery talks at 1 p.m. and three Sunday demonstrations at 1 p.m.by member artists.

The show is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

For further information, visit newenglandwatercolorsociety.org/galleries/2019SMS.html.

loading