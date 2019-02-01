Dubreuil work to be shown in Boston

Diane Dubreuil of New Milford will be among more than 80 artists participating in the 2019 New England Watercolor Society Signature Members Show Feb. 6 through March 3 at the Guild of Boston Artists, 162 Newbury Street, Boston.

The opening reception and awards will be held Feb. 9 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Acclaimed artist Cindy Baron will be the exhibition judge.

Included in the exhibit schedule will be three Saturday gallery talks at 1 p.m. and three Sunday demonstrations at 1 p.m.by member artists.

The show is free and open to the public Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4 p.m.

For further information, visit newenglandwatercolorsociety.org/galleries/2019SMS.html.