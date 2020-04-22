Search 
Wed Apr 22 2020

Wednesday, April 22 News
News

Earth Day challenge announced

|on 

New Milford Parks & Rec has announced an Earth Day activity for the community.

The department is looking for residents to create the ultimate Earth Day game through the Upcycle Game Challenge.

Games will be judged by other town members and the winner of the competition will win a prize.

The game must be designed for two more players, be for all ages and be made of only common recyclable items around the house.

Submissions should be emailed to Lmurphy@newmilford.org.

Entries must include the name of the game, the names of the creator(s), typed directions on how to build the game, if needed, and typed instructions on how to play.

The deadline is April 30.

For more information, visit www.newmilfordrec.com.

loading