Thu Apr 18 2019

Thursday, April 18 News
News

Earth Day event set in Gaylordsville

on

The Village Farm in Gaylordsville will hold an Earth Day celebration for all ages April 20 from noon to 4 p.m.

Special events will include an Easter egg hunt at noon, followed by a pot luck lunch. A hands-on planting demonstration and a chance to tour the farm and visit the hens and baby chicks will also be offered.

A carpool from the farm to two of Gaylordsville's historic sites for spring clean-ups will be held at 2 p.m. Tools will be provided.

The Village Farm is located at 684 Kent Road (Route 7). For more information, call 860 354-7008 or email thevillagefarm2015@gmail.com.

loading