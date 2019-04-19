Earth Day events on tap in Warren

The Warren Land Trust, in partnership with Warren Parks & Recreation, will hold an Earth Day enviro-magic show for all ages at the Warren Community Hub at Warren Town Center April 27 from 10 to 11 a.m.

Cyril May, aka “Cyril the Sorcerer,” is an experienced magician and professional recycling coordinator who has performed throughout Connecticut and beyond.

Information about recent changes to the local recycling program will be available and refreshments will be served.

Warren Public Library librarians will be on hand with Earth Day-themed books for kids to check out.

The program will run in conjunction with the annual Earth Day Town Clean-Up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A route selection map, trash and recycling bags, and gloves will be available at the Community Hub.

For more information, email info@warrenlandtrust.org.