Tue Apr 23 2019

Tuesday, April 23 News
News

Earth Day walk set in Roxbury

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold an Earth Day walk with RLT Executive Director Ann Astarita April 28 at 2 p.m. at the Emily Griffith Beardsley Preserve in Roxbury.

Highlights of the preserve include an old sawmill site and Caroline’s Glen where the brook cascades through a rocky gorge rimmed by tall hemlocks.

Participants are to meet in the preserve parking lot on Route 199 and are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and bring water.

Pre-registration is required by calling 860-350-4148 or emailing Barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.

