Earth Day walk set in Roxbury

The Roxbury Land Trust will hold an Earth Day walk with RLT Executive Director Ann Astarita April 28 at 2 p.m. at the Emily Griffith Beardsley Preserve in Roxbury.

Highlights of the preserve include an old sawmill site and Caroline’s Glen where the brook cascades through a rocky gorge rimmed by tall hemlocks.

Participants are to meet in the preserve parking lot on Route 199 and are encouraged to wear appropriate footwear and bring water.

Pre-registration is required by calling 860-350-4148 or emailing Barbara@roxburylandtrust.org.