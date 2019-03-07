Easter offerings planned in community

A variety of Easter offerings will be held at places of worship and at other locations in the Greater New Milford area in the coming days:

Sherman Congregational Church will offer a Lenten luncheon and discussion series beginning March 10 at 11:30 a.m. and continuing March 17 and 31 and April 7.

A homemade soup and bread lunch will be served following a 30-minute DVD by Philip Yancey’s “Vanishing Grace” at the 6 Church Road church. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

The First Congregational Church of New Milford at 36 Main St. will offer a Palm Sunday service April 14 at 10 a.m., followed by a make-your-own waffle bar in fellowship hall; a Maundy Thursday traditional Tenebrae service April 18 at 7 p.m.; egg dyeing and a movie event on Good Friday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m.; a Good Friday ecumenical walk April 19 at noon on the steps of the church; and an Easter Sunday service April 21 at 10 a.m.

The Salem Covenant Church at 96 Baldwin Hill Road in Washington is offering its annual Lenten lunches Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. beginning through April 10.

The gatherings will include a lunch of soup, sandwiches and dessert, followed by a Lenten-inspired message from the local Christian community. A free will offering will be held to benefit Loaves and Fishes.

For more information, call 860-868-2794.

