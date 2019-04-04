Easter offerings planned in community

A variety of Easter offerings will be held at places of worship and at other locations in the Greater New Milford area in the coming days:

New Milford Parks & Recreation will hold an Easter egg hunt April 6 at 10 a.m. at the John Pettibone Community Center softball field on Pickett District Road. A rain date of April 7 at 3 p.m. is set. Children ages 2 to 8 should bring baskets or bags.

Christ Church at 4 Wellers Bridge Road in Roxbury will offer a contemplative Celtic service and supper April 6 at 5 p.m. The service will be followed by a supper, prepared by Marianne DeSilva and Dona Murphy, in parish hall. A hat will be passed for supper donations. For more information and RSVP to the supper, email christchurchoffice@frontier.com.

A live presentation of the complete Gospel of Mark will be presented by the Rev. Shannon Wall, acting pastor of the First Congregational Church of New Milford, April 6 at 2 p.m. at the 36 Main St. church. The presentation is recommended for adults and children age 10 and older at their parents’ discretion. A question and answer session will follow.

The presentation is directed by Julia Gibson, who has directed with the Rattlestick, Barrow Street Theatre Company and Epic Theatre Company in New York City, and at Chautauqua Theatre Company, Portland Stage, Gulfshore Playhouse and other theaters. She teaches graduate acting at the Professional Actor Training Program, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where she also serves as a company member of PlayMakers Repertory Company.

The suggested donation is $20 to benefit the Meetinghouse Restoration Fund, which will be used to repair the roof and trusses of the historically significant meetinghouse. For more information and RSVP, call 860-354-8232 or visit www.nmchurch.org.

Sherman Congregational Church will conclude its Lenten luncheon and discussion series April 7 at 11:30 a.m. A homemade soup and bread lunch will be served following a 30-minute DVD by Philip Yancey’s “Vanishing Grace” at the 6 Church Road church. For more information, call 860-354-6114.

Salem Covenant Church in Washington will continue its Lenten lunches April 10 at noon. It will also offer a Palm Sunday service April 14 at 10:30 a.m.; a “Near the Cross: An Evening of Contemplative Song,” program April 14 at 5 p.m.; a Maundy Thursday service April 18 at 7 p.m.; a Tenebrae service for Good Friday April 19 at 7:15 p.m.; an Easter bake sale and flower sale April 20 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; a community sunrise service April 21, with a 6 a.m. service at the Stone Church on New Preston Hill in New Preston; and an Easter service April 21 at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt for children.

The Glenholme School at 81 Sabbaday Lane in Washington will hold its spring egg hunt April 13 at 11 a.m. A rain date of April 14 is set. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Washington Warren Food Bank.

