Easter offerings planned in community

A variety of Easter offerings will be held at places of worship and at other locations in the Greater New Milford area in the coming days:

The Gaylordsville Volunteer Fire Department and Auxiliary will hold a free Easter pancake breakfast and egg hunt April 13, with the breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. and the egg hunt to follow at 10 a.m., both at the firehouse on Route 7.

Salem Covenant Church in Washington offer a Palm Sunday service April 14 at 10:30 a.m.; a “Near the Cross: An Evening of Contemplative Song,” program April 14 at 5 p.m.; a Maundy Thursday service April 18 at 7 p.m.; a Tenebrae service for Good Friday April 19 at 7:15 p.m.; an Easter bake sale and flower sale April 20 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; a community sunrise service April 21, with a 6 a.m. service at the Stone Church on New Preston Hill in New Preston; and an Easter service April 21 at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt for children.

Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road in New Milford will offer a Palm Sunday Eucharist April 14 at 10:30 a.m.; a Holy Eucharist Thursday service at 7 p.m.; a Good Friday service of darkness April 19 at 7 p.m.; an Easter Sunday breakfast April 21 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and an Easter Sunday High Holy Festival Eucharist at 10:30 a.m.

The Glenholme School at 81 Sabbaday Lane in Washington will hold its spring egg hunt April 13 at 11 a.m. A rain date of April 14 is set. Participants are asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to the Washington Warren Food Bank.

The First Congregational Church of New Milford at 36 Main St. will offer a Palm Sunday service April 14 at 10 a.m., followed by a make-your-own waffle bar in fellowship hall; a Maundy Thursday traditional Tenebrae service April 18 at 7 p.m.; egg dyeing and a movie event on Good Friday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m.; a Good Friday ecumenical walk April 19 at noon on the steps of the church; and an Easter Sunday service April 21 at 10 a.m.

Salem Covenant Church’s choir, directed by Dianne DeMarco, will present “Near the Cross: An Evening of Contemplative Song” April 14 at 5 p.m. at the 96 Baldwin Hill Road church. For more information, call 860-868-2794.

The First Congregational Church of New Milford will spearhead a Good Friday ecumenical walk April 19 at noon on the front steps of the church at 36 Main St.

New Milford Assembly will hold a Good Friday service April 19 at 7 p.m., followed by dinner; and an Easter egg hunt April 21 at 10:30 a.m., followed by worship at 11 a.m. at the 47 Old Park Lane Road church.

Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive in New Milford will hold an Easter egg hunt April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children are invited to bring their own basket and collect 10 eggs, which can be turned in to receive a free Scholastic book. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for photographs. The cost is $5.