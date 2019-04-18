Easter offerings planned in community

A variety of Easter offerings will be held at places of worship and at other locations in the Greater New Milford area in the coming days:

Salem Covenant Church in Washington offer a Tenebrae service for Good Friday April 19 at 7:15 p.m.; an Easter bake sale and flower sale April 20 from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m.; a community sunrise service April 21, with a 6 a.m. service at the Stone Church on New Preston Hill in New Preston; and an Easter service April 21 at 10:30 a.m., followed by an Easter egg hunt for children.

Christ Episcopal Church at 4 Wellers Bridge Road in Roxbury will hold a Good Friday service April 19 at 7 p.m. and Easter services April 21 at 8 and 10 a.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church at 107 Kent Road in New Milford will offer a Good Friday service of darkness April 19 at 7 p.m., an Easter Sunday breakfast April 21 from 8:30 to 10 a.m. and an Easter Sunday High Holy Festival Eucharist at 10:30 a.m.

The First Congregational Church of New Milford at 36 Main St. will offer egg dyeing and a movie event on Good Friday, April 19, at 11:30 a.m.; a Good Friday ecumenical walk April 19 at noon on the steps of the church; and an Easter Sunday service April 21 at 10 a.m.

Roxbury Congregational Church will offer an Easter morning outdoor service at Good Hill Road at Upper Grassy Hill Road on the Woodbury town line at 6 a.m., followed by a breakfast at the church at 24 Church St., as well as a traditional family Easter service with special music and a children’s sermon at 10:30 a.m.

Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive in New Milford will hold an Easter egg hunt April 20 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children are invited to bring their own basket and collect 10 eggs, which can be turned in to receive a free Scholastic book. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand for photographs. The cost is $5.

Bridgewater Grange will hold an Easter egg hunt at 41 Main St. South April 20 from 11 to noon.

Riverview Baptist Church at 126 Kent Road in New Milford will hold an Easter service at 10:45 a.m. A free Easter egg hunt for children will follow at noon.