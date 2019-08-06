Search 
Wed Aug 7 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, August 7 News
News

Sprinkler extinguishes New Milford fire, displaces eight

Julia Perkins | on
  • File photo of a Water Witch Hose Co. 2 fire truck on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in New Milford, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media / The News-Times

    File photo of a Water Witch Hose Co. 2 fire truck on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in New Milford, Conn.

    File photo of a Water Witch Hose Co. 2 fire truck on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in New Milford, Conn.

    Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

File photo of a Water Witch Hose Co. 2 fire truck on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in New Milford, Conn.

File photo of a Water Witch Hose Co. 2 fire truck on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in New Milford, Conn.

Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media

NEW MILFORD — A kitchen fire drove four families out of their apartments on Monday.

The sprinkler system and homeowner extinguished the grease fire that started around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the kitchen of an apartment at Brookside Commons, said Kevin Reynolds, deputy fire marshal.

But the water from the sprinkler dripped down and damaged the three apartments below, Reynolds said. The apartment where the fire occurred also suffered water damage, he said.

“Sprinklers are great things, but boy they can do some damage,” Reynolds said. “One way or another, they are positive thing.”

Red Cross is helping the eight residents, which includes five adults and three children, by providing tips on how to recover and comfort kits with supplies the families lack, the organization said.

Water Witch Hose Co. 2 and New Milford Ambulance responded, Reynolds said.

There are 12 apartments in Brookside Commons, which is on Thomas Lane.

Julia Perkins|Reporter
     

loading