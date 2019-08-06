File photo of a Water Witch Hose Co. 2 fire truck on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in New Milford, Conn. File photo of a Water Witch Hose Co. 2 fire truck on Saturday, April 16, 2016, in New Milford, Conn. Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Sprinkler extinguishes New Milford fire, displaces eight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — A kitchen fire drove four families out of their apartments on Monday.

The sprinkler system and homeowner extinguished the grease fire that started around 9:15 p.m. Monday in the kitchen of an apartment at Brookside Commons, said Kevin Reynolds, deputy fire marshal.

But the water from the sprinkler dripped down and damaged the three apartments below, Reynolds said. The apartment where the fire occurred also suffered water damage, he said.

“Sprinklers are great things, but boy they can do some damage,” Reynolds said. “One way or another, they are positive thing.”

Red Cross is helping the eight residents, which includes five adults and three children, by providing tips on how to recover and comfort kits with supplies the families lack, the organization said.

Water Witch Hose Co. 2 and New Milford Ambulance responded, Reynolds said.

There are 12 apartments in Brookside Commons, which is on Thomas Lane.