Wed Sep 4 2019

Wednesday, September 4 News
Emmons to lead dressage lectures

Four Olympic Level (FEI) dressage lectures will be held in the coming days at the John Pettibone Community Center on Pickett District Road in New Milford.

Olympic competitor and trainer Bette Emmons will lead the lectures will be offered Sept. 17 and 24 and Oct. 1 and 8 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. each night.

Attendees are encouraged to take notes; handouts will be distributed.

A certificate will be awarded at the end of the series offered through New Milford Parks & Recreation.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-6050 or visit www.newmilfordrec.com.

