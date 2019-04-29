Empty Bowls Dinner was ‘a success’

To the Editor:

The Loaves & Fishes Empty Bowls Dinner fundraiser held April 6 was a huge success.

We served over 220 guests and raised over $6,000 for the Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House building fund.

We are amazed by the outpouring of support we received by the New Milford community.

We would like to thank the following businesses for providing the delicious soups, stews, and breads that we all enjoyed: The Abbey, Alfredo’s Restaurant, Cobblestones, Colosseo, The Cookhouse, Dagwoods, DinerLuxe, El Coyote, ESPN, Executive Cuisine, Fife ’n Drum, Gaylordsville Diner, GW Tavern, Hidden Valley Eatery, Holiday Restaurant, The Iron Rail, Jo-Jo’s Deli, JP Gifford’s, Kent School, La Noce’s Gourmet Market, Lucia Ristorante, The Market, New Milford High School, O’Connors Public House, Oh So Good (New Milford Hospital), Panera Bread, The Pantry of Washington, Paradise Food, Theo’s Downtown Diner, Three Brothers’ Family Restaurant, Tivoli Restaurant, Upper Crust, White Horse Pub and 202 Tavern.

We would also like to thank the Knights of Columbus, and Boy Scout Troop 66 for their help managing the dining room during the event.

In addition, we would like to thank the following businesses for providing gift cards and raffle baskets/items: Appearances Salon, Bank Street Theater, Brickhouse Italian Restaurant, Bridgewater Chocolates, Disc & Dat, ESPN, Jersey Mike’s Subs, NeJaime’s Wine & Spirits, Old Oak Tavern, Ring’s End, Stop & Shop, Staples and the Tree House Comedy Club.

We were so grateful to have participation from artists and artisans, including Gallery 25’s Creative Arts Studio, the Village Center for the Arts, Connecticut Clay Artists, the Brookfield High School Art Department, students from Rumsey Hall and the Gunnery School, Joy Brown, Deborah Lecce, Ros Liljengren, Annette Marcus, Paula Marian, Karen Pinto, Alison Palmer, glass artists Linda Banks and Maryanne Silvestre and wood turner Sergio Villaschi who designed and created the beautiful bowls, as well as for the volunteers who decorated them during the four workshops conducted at Gallery 25 which were funded by the New Milford Commission on the Arts.

Last, but certainly not least, our thanks go out to the many supporters who came out to share our second annual Empty Bowls Dinner.

This is a reminder of what our community can accomplish when we all work together. Thank you everyone.

Lisa Martin

COO

Loaves & Fishes Hospitality House

New Milford