En plein air sessions set in New Milford

The New England Watercolor Society will hold a “Brushes with Nature” painting session en plein air June 8-9 in New Milford.

Painting will be offered June 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive and from 1 to 4 p.m. at The Pratt Nature Center on Papermill Road, and from 9 am.. to noon at Hunt Hill Farm at 44 Upland Road and from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Village Green on Main Street.

Gallery 25 on Railroad Street will also be open June 8 until 8 p.m. and from noon to 5 p.m. June 9.

Dates and sites might be adjusted due to availability and weather. To confirm location and session, contact gallery25newilfordct@gmail.com.

Registration is required by June 3, although last-minute arrivals are welcome but should email frankmc@fmcostantino.com or gallery25newilfordct@gmail.com.