‘End of Life’ panel discussion slated

Candlewood Valley Health & Rehabilitation in New Milford will present a free “End of Life” expert panel discussion March 18 at 6 p.m.

The program, co-sponsored by New Milford Visiting Nurse & Hospice, will feature a panel of experts who will address many topics, including elderly care physicians, social workers, hospice consultants, home health aides, funeral directors and law specialists.

Wine and appetizers will be served at the program at Candlewood, 30 Park Lane East.

The program will address how to start the hospice conversation, when it’s time to start the hospice process, where a loved one will be during the hospice process, what to expect and when one should plan end of life details and what that includes.

For more information and RSP, call 860-355-0971, ext. 11.