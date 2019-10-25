Endress to discuss ‘China Notes’

Sherman Library will present an author talk and book signing with Patricia Endress Oct. 27 at 2 p.m. She will discuss and sign copies of “China Notes of the Venerable Foreign Expert.”

The book, a collection of the author’s time spent in China on and off from 2000-08, where she taught English to Chinese students, will be available to purchase and be signed at the Sherman Center library.

In the book, Endress shares her day-to-day life, the students and fellow teachers that she met, new foods that she ate, changes in the city and school, as well as some history and cultural background.

She has taught at three universities and three community colleges.

For more information, call 860-354-2455.