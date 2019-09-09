Endress to discuss new book at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a book talk with Sherman resident Patricia Endress, who will discuss and sign copies of her new book, “China Notes on the Venerable Foreign Exchange,” Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.

Endress holds bachelor and master degrees from Northwestern University, has taken graduate school sociology courses at the New School for Social Research and attended history courses at Western Connecticut State University. She has taught at three universities and three community colleges.

For more information and RSVP, call the 9 Route 39 South center at 860-355-8050.