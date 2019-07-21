Search 
Sun Jul 21 2019

Sunday, July 21 News
Ensemble series under way

on

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble is presenting its summer concert series, with future concerts to be held in Kent and Sherman.

Upcoming performances will include “Mendelssohn’s Last” Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Church in Kent and Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at the JCC in Sherman and “Questions of Travel” Aug. 30 at 8 pm at St. Andrew’s Church in Kent and Aug. 31 at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman.

A “Meet and Greet” the artists reception will follow the performances.

General admission is $30. Tickets are $25 for seniors and students. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.

loading