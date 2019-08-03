Ensemble series under way

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will present the second concert of its Summer Music Series Aug. 8-10.

Future concerts will also be held Aug. 30 in Kent and Aug. 31 in Sherman.

In addition, a special rehearsal Aug. 10 in Sherman, and a bluegrass jamboree will be offered Aug. 31 in Sherman and Sept. 1 in Kent.

Concerts will be held Aug. 8 at 7:30 p.m. at The Smithfield Church, 656 Smithfield Valley Road in Amenia, N.Y., Aug. 9 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church on Main Street in Kent and Aug. 10 at 8 p.m. at the Jewish Community Center in Sherman.

The programs will feature works by Amy Beach, celebrated during her lifetime as the foremost woman composer of the United States, and George Frideric Handel, Rosy Wertheim, and Felix Mendelssohn.

A meet-and-greet-the-musicians reception will each performance.

Performers will include Susan Rotholz on flute, Jill Levy and Doori Na on violin, Michael Roth on viola and Sherman Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Eliot Bailen on cello.

In addition, the ensemble and library will present a free open rehearsal, “An Inside Look at Mendelssohn’s Quartet in F minor,” Aug. 10 at 2 p.m. at the library in Sherman Center.

The program is sponsored by the Sherman Library and the Sherman Chamber Ensemble’s Kemp Mandeville Education Fund.

The ensemble’s summer season will end with “Questions of Travel,” a musical journey to Mexico, Venice, Scandinavia, America and England, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s in Kent and Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman.

Works for flute by Edith Hemenway and works by Mendelssohn will carry the audience through heavenly Scandinavian folk music for string quartet and the Piano Quintet Op. 84, Elgar’s grand and magnificent ode to nature, with the acclaimed pianist, Margaret Kampmeier.

She’ll be joined by Susan Rotholz on flute, Jill Levy and Paul Woodiel on violin, Sarah Adams on viola and Sherman Chamber Ensemble Artistic Director Eliot Bailen on cello.

Also, the SCE Blue Grass Band will present its free Bluegrass Jamboree, featuring Paul Woodiel on fiddle and Gary DiGiovanni on banjo Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman and Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at Kent Village Barns in Kent.

General admission to each concert performance is $30. Senior and students will be admitted for $25. Children 15 and under will receive free admission when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930. Tickets may also be purchased at the door subject to availability.