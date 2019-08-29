Ensemble series under way

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will present the last concert of its Summer Music Series Aug. 30 in Kent and Aug. 31 in Sherman.

In addition, a bluegrass jamboree, featuring Paul Woodiel on fiddle and Gary DiGiovanni on banjo Aug. 31 at 2 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman and Sept. 1 at 1 p.m. at Kent Village Barns in Kent.

“Questions of Travel,” a musical journey to Mexico, Venice, Scandinavia, America and England, will be featured Aug. 30 at 8 p.m. at St. Andrew’s in Kent and Aug. 31 at 8 p.m. at Lake Mauweehoo Clubhouse in Sherman.

Pianist Margaret Kampmeier will join Susan Rotholz on flute, Jill Levy on violin, Paul Woodiel on violin, Sarah Adams on viola and Artistic Director Eliot Bailen on cello.

General admission to each concert is $30. Senior/students will be admitted for $25. Children 15 and under free when accompanied by an adult purchasing a regular admission ticket.

Tickets may be purchased at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or by calling 860-355-5930.