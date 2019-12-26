Ensemble to perform ‘Best of Baroque’ concerts

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will present “Best of Baroque” concerts Jan. 4 in Pawling, N.Y., and Jan. 5 in Kent.

The 4 p.m. programs at Christ Church on Quaker Hill in Pawling, N.Y., and St. Andrews Episcopal Church at the corner of Routes 7 and 341 will feature works by the masters of the Baroque era.

The program will include music for piano, oboe and strings by Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, Fasch and Telemann.

Performers will be SCE Artistic Director and cellist Eliot Bailen, Susan Rotholz on flute, Gerard Reuter on oboe, Michael Roth on violin and Raymond Erickson on piano.

Erickson, a harpsichordist, pianist and music historian, graduated with high honors from Whittier College and holds a Ph.D. in musicology from Yale.

He is one of America’s most experienced teachers of historical performance practice, having taught the subject since the mid-1970s at Queens College’s Aaron Copland School of Music and the CUNY Graduate Center (DMA program), as well as Rutgers University.

In his performances all over the US and Europe, on both harpsichord and piano, he has revived once-standard practices now largely forgotten, such as improvised preludizing and embellishments.

In recent years, he has focused on Bach, and has given master classes and lectures on Bach interpretation at major conservatories and universities both here and abroad.

He has published non-traditional but historically-based interpretive approaches to the Bach Ciaccona for solo violin and to the classic repertory, as well as on improvisation for classical musicians.

Erickson’s four books include Schubert’s Vienna (Yale, 1997) and The Worlds of Johann Sebastian Bach (Amadeus, 2009), both of which are outgrowths of the Aston Magna Academy program he directed, sponsored by the Aston Magna Foundation with funding from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

His principal keyboard teachers were pianists Margaretha Lohmann and Nadia Reisenberg and harpsichordists Ralph Kirkpatrick and Albert Fuller.

Both concerts will be followed by an informal reception where audience members will have an opportunity to meet the musicians.

Performances at St. Andrew’s Church are presented in conjunction with the church’s Music in the Nave series.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors and students and free for children 15 and under who are accompanied by an adult who purchased a ticket.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door.

For more information or RSVP, call 860-355-5930.