Ensemble to present ‘Jazzing It Up’ concerts

The Sherman Chamber Ensemble will present its annual “Jazzing It Up" concerts Nov. 30 at 4 p.m. in Pawling, N.Y., and Dec. 1 at 4 p.m. in Kent.

Pianist Ted Rosenthal and alto saxophonist Eddie Barbash will perform Nov. 30 at Christ Church on Quaker Hill, 7 Church Road, in Pawling and Dec. 1 at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 1 North Main St., in Kent.

They will join a group of accomplished New York musicians, including Thomson Kneeland on double bass, Chris Parker on drums, Susan Rotholz, on flute and Eliot Bailen on cello.

The program will feature classic jazz with a special holiday set, in addition to songs by Gershwin and Bailen and standards with Barbash.

Also, works by Villa Lobos, Stamitz, Rosenthal and Parker will be performed.

“The combination of Rosenthal, one of the leading jazz pianists of his generation, and Barbash, an exciting, young virtuoso will have audiences jumping in their seats,” said Liba Furhman, executive director of the Sherman Chamber Ensemble.

Barbash, named by Vanity Fair as one of the “millennials shaking up the jazz world,” was a founding member of the Jon Batiste and Stay Human Band, of Late Night with Stephen Colbert fame.

In past performances with the ensemble, he received rave reviews and standing ovations, playing diverse styles of music from Debussey to Mozart, Rossini to blue grass and Roy Orbison tunes.

Also featured will be drummer Chris Parker.

The performance will be followed by a reception featuring light refreshments and a chance to meet and talk with the performers.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $25 for seniors and students and free for children 15 and under (with the purchase of a paid ticket).

Tickets may be purchased online at www.ShermanChamberEnsemble.org or at the door.

For information or reservations, call 860-355-5930.