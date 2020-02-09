The Silo is the historic centerpiece at Hunt Hill Farm, located in the Northville district of New Milford. October 2012 The Silo is the historic centerpiece at Hunt Hill Farm, located in the Northville district of New Milford. October 2012 Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings Photo: Norm Cummings / Norm Cummings Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Entrepreneur hopes to revive Hunt Hill Farm in New Milford 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — Hunt Hill Farm, which suddenly closed its doors late in the summer of 2019, may soon reopen under new ownership and a new vision.

The earliest structures on Hunt Hill Farm date back to before the Revolutionary War. Comprised of the combination of two farms that were family owned and operated from the into the early 20th century, the property was purchased in 1968 by the late Skitch Henderson and his wife, Ruth. It became a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization in 2003.

Before its abrupt closure, Hunt Hill offered cooking classes and spaces to showcase art, hosted a regular and popular Open Mic night and musical concerts, featured a gift shop with locally sourced items and served as an event venue for a number of weddings. However, revenue issues and lack of sufficient funds necessitated its closure in August of last year.

Enter Alessandro Piovezahn. This former United Nations employee has a big vision for how to reinvent and revitalize Hunt Hill Farm to once again make it an active community organization.

It was Sherman First Selectman Don Lowe who first introduced Piovezahn to the Hunt Hill opportunity while Piovezahn was exploring the idea of taking over Happy Acres Farm. When Lowe heard Piovezahn’s vision, he suggested Hunt Hill as the facility. Piovezahn’s focus for Hunt Hill will be to provide rich educational experiences for both kids and adults alike, including those with special needs and traumatic brain injuries.

He plans to offer STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math) programs “to give kids an opportunity to experience jobs of the future,” he explained. “I want to promote the entrepreneurship of youth.” A pilot program with 16 students will launch this summer.

Music therapy for those with traumatic brain injuries is also a service Pioevzan wants to offer at Hunt Hill. An arts-focused summer camp is on the horizon, too. Eventually he would like to have working vegetable gardens and even a butterfly garden to attract these local pollinators.

Additionally, Piovezahn plans to restart the ever-popular Open Mic night.

Piovezahn seeks community input. “The most important message is about community involvement. I really want to hear from the community members and understand what can we do to get their engagement so we can transform Hunt Hill into a local haven for everyone,” he said.

For funding, Piovezahn plans to draw on his global network of contacts from his time at the UN to garner financial support.

Currently, Piovezahn is busy obtaining the necessary permits and licenses to be able to open as soon as possible.

If you have a suggestion for reinvigorating Hunt Hill Farm, email Piovezahn at apiovezahn@gmail.com.