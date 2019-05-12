Search 
Sun May 12 2019

Sunday, May 12
News

Entries sought for ‘Coolest Canine’ contest

on

The New Milford Town Clerk has announced the sixth annual “Coolest Canine” contest.

The winner will receive the #1 2019 dog tag.

The contest recognizes dog licensing month in June.

Residents are invited to mail or drop off a current 4x6 photo of their dog to Town Clerk, 10 Main St., New Milford, CT 06776 or email the photo to nprichard@newmilford.org.

The name of the dog and the dog owner’s name and phone number should accompany the entry.

Entries will be accepted through May 17. The first 50 entries will be accepted.

Residents are invited to vote for their favorite photo May 20-31.

Pet or monetary donations will be accepted to benefit New Milford Social Services’ families with animals in need.

