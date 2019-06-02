‘Evening of Hope’ set for September

Julia’s Wings Foundation in Sherman will hold its annual Evening of Hope to raise funds for families affected by aplastic anemia and related disorders Sept. 14.

The event, based on the theme “Julia's Light Shines On Through You,” will feature a cocktail hour and seated dinner at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in New Milford.

The event will include entertainment, a guest speaker, a silent auction, raffles and surprises.

Proceeds will support families with critically ill children, as well as provide much-needed funding for medical research.

Volunteers, sponsors and auction donations are welcome.

For more information, visit www.juliaswings.org.