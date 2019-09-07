Search 
Sat Sep 7 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Saturday, September 7 News
News

Event to kick off Parkinson’s support group

on

A Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group kick-off event with guest speakers will be held Sept. 11 at the New Milford Senior Center.

The 10 a.m. program is open to the public.

Individuals with Parkinson’s, their caregivers are families are welcome to attend the program at the 40 Main St. center.

The program will serve as the launch for a newly formed Parkinson’s support group to be held monthly at the senior center, beginning next month (see upcoming story in The Spectrum).

The informational presentation will feature guest speakers, including occupational therapist Katherine Williams and speech language pathologist Ruchi Rana of the Hospital for Special Care.

A light breakfast will be served.

The support group - open to those with Parkinson’s - will meet the second Wednesday of each month from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the senior center starting Oct. 9.

The group is affiliated with the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Caregivers are welcome to stay at the center or participate in activities downtown while their lived one attends the group.

For more information or to RSVP to the kick-off event, call 860-355-6075.s

loading