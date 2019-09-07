Event to kick off Parkinson’s support group

A Greater New Milford Parkinson’s Support Group kick-off event with guest speakers will be held Sept. 11 at the New Milford Senior Center.

The 10 a.m. program is open to the public.

Individuals with Parkinson’s, their caregivers are families are welcome to attend the program at the 40 Main St. center.

The program will serve as the launch for a newly formed Parkinson’s support group to be held monthly at the senior center, beginning next month (see upcoming story in The Spectrum).

The informational presentation will feature guest speakers, including occupational therapist Katherine Williams and speech language pathologist Ruchi Rana of the Hospital for Special Care.

A light breakfast will be served.

The support group - open to those with Parkinson’s - will meet the second Wednesday of each month from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. at the senior center starting Oct. 9.

The group is affiliated with the American Parkinson Disease Association.

Caregivers are welcome to stay at the center or participate in activities downtown while their lived one attends the group.

For more information or to RSVP to the kick-off event, call 860-355-6075.s