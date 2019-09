The Gaylordsville Historical Society will hold a fundraiser Sept. 15 from 3 to 5 p.m. to support its Mimi Burkhardt Scholarship Fund.

A $25 ticket entitles a patron to a beer or wine and a burger or wings at the Old Oak Tavern Gaylordsville on Kent Road in Gaylordsville, as well as a Gaylordsville history trivia contest and door prizes.