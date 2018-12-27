Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming days.

They will include “Sights, Sounds & Smell of a Winter Walk” Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. with Deirdra Wallin, program coordinator, and Elizabeth O’Connor, local environmental educator; “Birding Basics” with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni Jan. 11 at 3 p.m.; winter bird walks with Miley Bull Jan. 15, 23, 26 and 31 at 9 a.m.; “Nature Explorations” with Deirdra Wallin, program coordinator, Jan. 17 at 1 p.m.; a winter ecology walk with conservation biologist Jim Arrigoni Jan. 28 at 3 p.m.

Programs will be held at the farm, 57 Wakeman Hill Road, unless otherwise noted.

For more information, call 860-799-4074, ext. 102.