Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

They will include a spring sunset walk May 6 at 6 p.m.; a migration madness and bird-a-thon event May 17-19; a private preview tour of New York trails with Cathy Hagadorn, director of Deer Pond Farm, May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.; an early bird walk with Jim Arrigoni and Angela Dimmitt May 18 from 6 to 8 a.m.; a not-so-early bird walk with Jim Arrigoni May 18 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; a children’s story time with craft and nature walk with Deirda Wallin and Christine Ranno May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon; a birding hot spot hike with Cathy Hagadorn May 19 from noon to 2 p.m.; a migration bird walk with Miley Bull May 29 at 8 a.m.;

All programs run an average of two hours and 1.5 to 2 miles. Attendees should dress for the weather and are encouraged to bring binoculars, a camera, water and walking stick.

The cost is free for members, $5 for non-members and $10 for non-member families. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.