Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer a variety of programs in the coming weeks.

They will include a migration madness and bird-a-thon event May 17-19; a private preview tour of New York trails with Cathy Hagadorn, director of Deer Pond Farm, May 17 from 5 to 7 p.m.; an early bird walk with Jim Arrigoni and Angela Dimmitt May 18 from 6 to 8 a.m.; a not-so-early bird walk with Jim Arrigoni May 18 from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.; a children’s story time with craft and nature walk with program coordinator Deirda Wallin and Christine Ranno of the Sherman Library May 18 from 10 a.m. to noon ($20 per family); a birding hot spot hike with Cathy Hagadorn May 19 from noon to 2 p.m.; a migration bird walk with Miley Bull May 29 at 8 a.m.

A celebration of the opening of Deer Pond Farm’s western trails in neighboring Pawling, N.Y., will be held June 8.

The event will feature an early morning bird walk at 8 a.m.; a bird banding demonstration at 9 a.m.; education, exhibits and activities with local conservation organizations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; opening remarks and welcome at 10 a.m.; Christine’s Critters Falconry demonstration at 10:30 a.m.; lunch at noon; and bird walks at 1 p.m.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.