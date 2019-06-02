Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will hold a celebration of the opening of Deer Pond Farm’s western trails in neighboring Pawling, N.Y., June 8.

The event will feature an early morning bird walk at 8 a.m.; a bird banding demonstration at 9 a.m.; education, exhibits and activities with local conservation organizations from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; opening remarks and welcome at 10 a.m.; Christine’s Critters Falconry demonstration at 10:30 a.m.; lunch at noon; and bird walks at 1 p.m.

Future events will include a New York bird walk with Stefan Martin June 12 at 7:30 a.m.; nature explorations with Deirdra Wallin June 21 at 1 p.m.; birding basics with Jim Arrigoni June 25 at 9 a.m.; and a bird walk with Miley Bull June 27 at 8 a.m.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.