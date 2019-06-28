Events on tap at Deer Pond

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.

They will include sunset nature hikes on western trails July 8 at 6 p.m. with Jim Arrigoni to Greenwich View and July 31 at 6 p.m. with Cathy Hegadorn to Kirby View; a bird walk July 11 at 8 a.m. and July 26 at a time to be announced with Miley Bull; an invasive plant 101 and removal program July 12 at 2 p.m.; a guided nature and bird walk at Tarrywile Park in Danbury July 13 at 9 a.m. (registration with Danbury Public Library); an ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni July 16 at 8 a.m.; a New York bird walk with Stefan Martin July 17 at 8 a.m.; and a hike with Deirda Wallin July 23 at 8 a.m.

The cost is free for members, $5 for non-members and $10 for non-member families. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.