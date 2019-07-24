Search 
Wed Jul 24 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Wednesday, July 24 News
News

Events on tap at Deer Pond

on

The Connecticut Audubon Society’s Deer Pond Farm in Sherman will offer several programs in the coming weeks.

They will include a bird walk July 26 at a time to be announced with Miley Bull; a sunset nature hike on western trails July 31 at 6 p.m. with Cathy Hegadorn to Kirby View; a talk, “The Power of Pollinators Tour & Talk,” with Tierney Beauregard, environmental studies and economics student at Bucknell University, Aug. 1 at 9 a.m.; an invasive plant work party Aug. 2 at 9 a.m.; a bird walk with Miley Bull Aug. 7 at 7 a.m.; a three-mile hike Aug. 13 at 8 a.m.; new volunteer training Aug. 13 at 11 a.m.; a New York bird walk with Stefan Martin Aug. 21 at 8 a.m.; and an ecology walk with Jim Arrigoni Aug. 26 at 6 p.m.

The farm is located at 57 Wakeman Hill Road. For more information, including fees, and RSVP to all programs, call 860-799-4074.

loading