The Hickory Stick Bookshop in Washington will hold a discussion and book signing with Bob Mandel, author of “Smart Love” Feb. 10 at 2 p.m., and a book signing with nutrition consultant Diane Lash Decker, MS, author of the children’s book “Sam Finds the Sugar Gram.”Feb. 16 at 2 p.m.

The store is located at 2 Green Hill Road.