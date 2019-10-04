Steve Donahue, a math teacher at New Milford High School, has been named Teacher of the Year for New Milford Public Schools. Steve Donahue, a math teacher at New Milford High School, has been named Teacher of the Year for New Milford Public Schools. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Exceptional math teacher’ honored by school district 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Steve Donahue whistles happily as he makes his lunch before heading to the classroom each day.

“I’m one of the fortunate people who gets up and does what I love,” the New Milford High School math teacher said of his morning routine.

His positive outlook and enthusiasm for his career translates into the classroom and has not gone unnoticed by the school district.

Donahue was recognized as Teacher of the Year for New Milford Public Schools at the start of the school year.

“I was taken off guard,” Donahue said of the surprise recognition at the end of August. “I’ve always thought in order to be Teacher of the Year you had to be doing an outstanding thing. My only success is connecting with students and teachers.”

“Colleagues remind me I deserve this (honor), but there are 100 others just as deserving,” Donahue said. “But, I am proud people appreciate what I do.”

Fellow math teacher Colleen Peterson described Donahue as a “dedicated’ teacher who brings ideas to department and the classroom.

“Seemingly endless patience, a willingness to listen, and a genuine interest in his students’ lives are what make him such a great teacher,” said longtime NMHS musical director Bob Keck, now retired, who worked alongside Donahue for many years in the theater.

Donahue, who grew up in Kent, has been teaching for 19 years. Prior to that, he spent 20 years as a carpenter.

He has taught every math course, except statistics. He now teaches AP Calculus and Algebra II.

“I’ve always been good at math,” he said. “It comes easy.”

Dave Shaffer, retired NMHS math department chairman, has known Donahue since he was hired with the district.

“It was a very fortunate day for New Milford High School when Steve Donahue accepted a position as a math teacher,” Shaffer said. “Steve has been an exceptional math teacher and an exceptional member of the total faculty since then.”

“He willingly took on every challenge that he could, whether it was writing a new course for students who struggled with math or volunteering to teach Advanced Placement Calculus, which involves much extra work outside of class,” he related.

NMHS math teacher Cheryl Reiner praised Donahue for his contributions in the department and for being a “team player.”

Donahue credits his children as the spark for his teaching career.

Once his children, Tyler and Amy, became involved in Scouts, sports and other activities, he actively supported their interests and served as a coach and leader.

“I found I connected with the students,” said Donahue, who also serves as advisor for the school’s Gay Straight Alliance Club.

At 35, Donahue went back to school - attending classes in the evenings - while working full time. In the evenings, he and his children often did homework together.

