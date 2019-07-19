Exhibit to celebrate life in Sherman

The Sherman Library will open an exhibit of photographs and ceramics depicting how people lived in Sherman from 1850-1890s with a reception July 19 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The reception, hosted by Sherman Historical Society, will include stories behind the images and the ceramics around 7:15 p.m.

The exhibit will run through Aug. 28 at the Sherman Center library.

Gloria Thorne curated the display from the photographic collection of the historical society, while Paul Fortenberry created jugs, urns, pitchers, and water pots like those used in the day.

In addition, Thorne and Fortenberry will give a special presentation about the exhibit July 24 at 12:45 p.m.