Extends thanks for Carol Sing support

To the Editor:

The New Milford Commission on the Arts wishes to thank the New Milford community for its participation and support of the annual Carol Sing Dec. 17.

The Housatonic Insurance Agency, the Bank Street Theater and Water Witch Hose Co. #2 made the entire evening a festive one by providing horse and wagon rides, refreshments and the annual Parade of Lights with Santa Claus.

The New Milford police helped the event flow smoothly, thanks to the organization of Public Affairs Officer Brian Bollaro.

The caroling was especially enthusiastic because of Dylan Armstrong’s outstanding baritone leadership and Ann Quakenbos who accompanied.

A special thanks is due Tasty Waves on the Green for accepting donations to the arts commission in lieu of payment for the treats remaining before their winter closure.

The annual Carol Sing on the Green is one of the several community events the arts commission presents for the community, and we are grateful for community support for the Carol Sing, the Edwin Kinkade summer concerts on the Green, the August Art Walk, and Gallery 25 in the railroad station, as well as other events.

All commission sponsored events are free to the public. We look forward to an art-filled 2019!

Linda Breen

Chairwoman

New Milford Commission on the Arts