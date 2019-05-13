FREINDS add new books to lobby

The FRIENDS of New Milford Library are featuring classic books in the Friendly Finds area of the library lobby this month.

Also highlighted are books relating to weddings and Mother’s Day, as well as fiction, non-fiction, children’s and vintage books on many topics.

All of the books are in very good condition, with very low prices.

In other news, donations of books will be accepted only until June 1 so the FRIENDS can prepare for the big book sale in July.

Due to the upcoming library modernization project, the annual sale will be suspended for the following two years.