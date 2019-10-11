Search 
Thursday, October 10 News
Burnham Library in Bridgewater is presenting an exhibit, “Faces,” featuring a collection of human and animal portraits, like the one above, through Nov. 13 and will offer an opening reception on Oct. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. The exhibit will showcase works by Litchfield County resident Chandra Rogers. For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.

