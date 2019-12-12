Faith Church in New Milford will present “The Greatest Show: A Christmas Musical” Dec. 14 at 4 and 6 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 9 and 11 a.m. Faith Church in New Milford will present “The Greatest Show: A Christmas Musical” Dec. 14 at 4 and 6 p.m. and Dec. 15 at 9 and 11 a.m. Photo: Courtesy Of Faith Church Photo: Courtesy Of Faith Church Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Faith Church to stage holiday show 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Childcare will be provided for kids up to age 3.

Doors will open 30 minutes prior to each service at the Route 7 South church.

The production, written by New Milford resident Richard A. Dubois Jr., will feature the music of “The Greatest Showman.”

The show will include the spectacle of color, dancing and light as you experience the love story of Mary, played by Erin Reed of Torrington, and Joseph, portrayed by James Guerin of Danbury.

The cast includes 68 performers including a tall man, aerial silk and lyra performers, and a bearded lady.

No tickets are required.