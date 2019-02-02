Search 
Sat Feb 2 2019

Saturday, February 2 News
Family hike to explore paw prints

on

Steep Rock Association in Washington will hold a family outing on the preserve to explore paw prints Feb. 9 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.

Participants will hunt for prints, identify who made them and learn how to read stories in the snow and mud.

The hike will be a mile and a quarter on and off established trails and will explore the assemblage of meadow, forest and water that makes the preserve valued by wildlife and humans alike.

Participants should meet at the preserve’s main parking lot at 2 Tunnel Road.

The program may be postponed due to a lack of snow cover. If so, date and time updates will be posted on SRA’s Facebook page.

For more information and registration, call 860-868-9131.

