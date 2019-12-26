Wetmore's in New Milford has been serving the community since the 1920s. Scott Brittingham Jr. and his wife, Katie, above, now run the business that was started by Scott's great-grandfather. Wetmore's in New Milford has been serving the community since the 1920s. Scott Brittingham Jr. and his wife, Katie, above, now run the business that was started by Scott's great-grandfather. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Family-owned dealership has roots in town 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

One car dealership has withstood the test of time in New Milford.

Wetmore’s has weathered the ever-changing landscape of the car industry.

It is the one remaining dealership in town, having survived the economic downfall of 2008 and subsequent years that led Chrysler, Ford, Dodge and Chevy to close its doors in town.

So says Scott Brittingham Jr., Wetmore’s president and general manager, and his wife, Katie Brittingham, comptroller. Brittingham is a member of the fourth generation of his family to operate the business.

“The level of attention to detail and the sincerity toward their patrons is a forgotten art,” said Jose Leston of New Milford, a customer of eight years. “It’s something that should be celebrated.”

“The level of sincerity (Wetmore’s has) of maintaining authenticity in dealerships is rare,” he said.

“What they do should be the standard in all service industries,” Leston added.

Throughout this year, the dealership conducted extensive renovations of its space at 333 Danbury Road (Route 7), just south of the traffic light at the intersection of Route 7 and Lanesville and Sullivan roads.

The showroom, the customer lounge, the office and the service areas have all been renovated. In addition, a customer coffee bar has been installed.

“I tried to keep it vintage — to pay respect to where we come from — and bring it into this day and age,” said Katie of the style of the renovations.

The dealership — which sells new Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge and Ram vehicles, as well as used cars, and offers a full-service shop and leasing — has a rich history in town (see sidebar, this page).

Wetmore’s Garage was founded by Scott Jr.’s great-grandfather, Frank Wetmore.

The Jeep brand was introduced in town in 1963, when Frank’s son, Donald Wetmore, owned the company, and has since been the dealership’s “bread and butter,” according to Scott Jr.

The company’s “roots are in Jeep” according to Scott Jr., who said the brand draws the most customers.

Even in the economic downturn over 10 years ago, “being a Jeep dealer was one of the strongest brands to have,” Scott Jr. said.

“People who own a Jeep get excited,” he said. “It’s more than just a car. It’s a lifestyle.”

Ram is second to Jeep, the president said.

Among the popular services Jeep customers seek are lift kits. Katie noted on a recent week, three were completed.

The Brittinghams said lift, wheel and tire work completed by a Mopar tech keeps the warranty valid.

“It’s super popular,” Scott Jr. said.

Nearly 150 vehicles, approximately 80 new and 40 used, are featured on the dealership’s lot.

Scott Jr. said as a small dealership — compared to the larger dealerships in bigger towns and cities — the biggest misconception they fight is the “perception that if a customer goes to a larger dealer, they’ll get a better price.”

Read Full Article