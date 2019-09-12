Farm to hold raspberry festival

The White Silo Farm & Winery at 32 Route 37 in Sherman will hold its 12th annual raspberry festival Sept. 14-15 from noon to 5 p.m.

Six small plates of food and desserts prepared with raspberries will be served for a $5 per plate: raspberry sweet and sour meatballs; basil, goat cheese and raspberry panini; pretzels with White Silo raspberry mustard; spinach salad with raspberry vinaigrette and walnuts; raspberry cake roll; and chocolate raspberry truffle brownies.

Live music will be presented by The Bellas Sept. 14 from 1 to 4 p.m. and Martin Meyer Sept. 15, each from 1 to 4 p.m.

Farm winery tours will also be available.