Tue Jul 30 2019

Tuesday, July 30
Farm to hold yoga fundraiser

on

White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold a one-hour “Yoga in the Vineyard” fundraiser with yoga instructor Jade Alexis on the farm’s outdoor patio Aug. 4. It will be followed by 15 minutes of meditation, snacks and wine and iced tea on the terrace.

Attendees should arrive by 9:30 a.m. at the 32 East Route 37 farm.

The cost is $25 per person in advance by calling 860-355-0271, and $30 the day of the event, with proceeds to benefit Sherman Cares, which aids Sherman residents who have exhausted available assistance from Federal, State and local resources for such needs as heating fuel, electricity, transportation, medical and dental care, shelter, clothing and food.

