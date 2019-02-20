Peggy Pig, one of the animals rescued from a fire that broke out in a barn at Clatter Valley Farm in New Milford last Friday, receives some attention from Willow Schulz, who operates the farm with her husband, Jeremy, following the fire. less Peggy Pig, one of the animals rescued from a fire that broke out in a barn at Clatter Valley Farm in New Milford last Friday, receives some attention from Willow Schulz, who operates the farm with her husband, ... more Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: H John Voorhees III / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 7 Caption Close Farmers picking up the pieces after New Milford fire 1 / 7 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — Clatter Valley Farm owners Jeremy and Willow Schulz have been busy picking up the pieces after a two-alarm fire ripped through their barn on Town Farm Road Friday morning.

By the time firefighters responded to the blaze around 9 a.m., flames had already engulfed the 2,688-square-foot barn.

Jeremy said there’s “only so much” he and his wife can do at this point, but they have been cleaning up what they can.

“We’re trying to pick up shingles on the property because the pressure from the hose blew the shingles off the roof and there’s nails in them,” he said.

During the fire, he said, the horses ran through fences “because of all the sirens and trucks,” so there’s also “a lot of fence work and other repairs” to be done.

The Schulzes still don’t even know what they’re missing because the fire turned tools, plastic boxes and other items in the barn into molten, unidentifiable and unopenable masses.

“I had an aluminum tool bench that is now a pile of soup because it melted,” Jeremy Schulz said. “We had a drill press, generators, table saws, cordless drills, skill saws — just everyday stuff that you don’t even think about … There’s a lot more missing than we thought.”

Barn’s fate

Jeremy Schulz said adjusters haven’t been to the property yet, but there are numerous factors they will look at when they do arrive.

“There’s contents, there’s structure — there’s a lot of overlying different levels of assessment that must be done,” he said. “I’m not an insurance guy, so I’m kind of learning as we go.”

The Schulzes are the stewards of the land on which the barn sits. The nonprofit land is owned by the Connecticut Audubon Society.

Jeremy said Audubon will “definitely” be involved when it comes to planning what will be done with the severely damaged barn, but the Schulzes are “certainly planning to rebuild.”

“We hope that there’s a way to save the original lines of the barn, [which] has been a fixture on the horizon from [Route] 67 and that scenic overlook for so long — since the 1830s,” he said. “It would be a shame to have a structure there that’s less impressive not only for the community, but for the whole historical feel of that part of town.”

Fire, response

and rescue

Jeremy Schulz said the fire started inside an electrical panel “where the service comes in from the road.”

“Our neighbor had heard a pop — he actually heard something,” he said. “Whether that’s what it was or not, I would tend to believe that it was because of how quickly it started.”

Read Full Article