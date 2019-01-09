The Bridgewater Grange, in Bridgewater, Conn., Oct. 3, 2018. The Bridgewater Grange, in Bridgewater, Conn., Oct. 3, 2018. Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Carol Kaliff / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Fate of historic Bridgewater grange, now fenced in, still undecided 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

BRIDGEWATER — The historic grange building that once served as a social gathering place for the area’s farmers now has a chain link fence around it and no trespassing signs posted.

That didn’t stop someone, however, from dressing up the condemned property for the holidays by hanging Christmas wreaths and ornaments on the fence — a sign perhaps of the community’s continued investment in the building’s fate.

Town and state officials are now awaiting cost estimates to determine if it makes more sense to preserve the building or tear it down and build a new one that looks historic.

“We’re in a holding pattern still,” First Selectman Curtis Read said.

Todd Levine, a historian with the state Historic Preservation Office, expects numbers by the end of the month.

“I think we’re in a good spot,” Levine said.

He said the important thing is that the municipality has agreed to the scope of the plan and the state can now get concrete numbers.

The town presented a plan in 2016 to demolish the 1850s-era structure andconstruct a new building that would be a community gathering space. But the plans stalled this fall when residents discovered the building was on the National Register of Historic Places and the state’s Attorney General’s Office filed an injunction against the demolition so more information could be gathered.

In the meantime, the town’s insurance provider has reduced its coverage and made the town put up the chain link fence and warning signs to keep people out due to the poor condition of the building.

The supports for the upper floor are weakened and there is asbestos and termite damage.

State officials have been crafting a renovation plan, which was completed last month so costs can be determined for the agreed upon scope.

If the costs are too high, the state will likely allow the building to be replaced, but if it looks like the renovation will cost about the same as a new building, the demolition won’t be approved. That means the town will have to decide if it renovates or leaves the building unused as is and builds somewhere else.

“It will all go back to the people of Bridgewater when we get our ducks in a row,” Read said.

The town received three bids to renovate the building, with the average bid at $1.6 million. A new building is expected to cost about $900,000.

Read said he’s approaching the state’s proposal with an open mind, but worries the renovation costs are more fluid and could cost more than projected.

“They make it sound in their plan that it’s all pretty easy,” he said. “I’m trying to protect the taxpayers of the town.”

In the meantime, the town is also looking at alternative spots in case they need to construct a new building somewhere else in town, Read said.

