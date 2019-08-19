Feder to discuss archaeological oddities

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program with Kenneth Feder, a professor of archeology at Central Connecticut State University and author of “Archaeological Oddities: A Field Guide to Forty Claims of Lost Civilizations, Ancient Visitors, and Other Strange Sites in North America,” Sept. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Feder will discuss some of the country’s most fascinating sites as detailed in his book.

In his book, Feder questions some of the more questionable archaeological stories and evidence.

Does evidence show that Native Americas residing in Utah 1,000 years ago lived among dinosaurs? Did some of those same ancient Americans also encounter visitors from other planets, painting images of space-suited aliens on canyon walls?

Have archaeologists discovered evidence that members of the Lost Tribes of Israel visited ancient America, leaving their mark by engraving the Ten Commandments in Hebrew on rocks in New Mexico?

Feder, who specializes in the archaeology of North America, is the author of several books, including “Ancient America: Fifty Archaeological Sites to See for Yourself.”

He has appeared on numerous television documentaries on the National Geographic Channel, the BBC’s Horizon, the History Channel, the Discovery Channel, and the SyFy Channel and has been featured in episodes of the Canadian-based William Shatner’s “Weird or What?”

Copies of the book will be available for purchase.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.